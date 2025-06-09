History for Nasinu in U19 Deans

Nasinu Secondary School’s Under-19 side etched their name into the history books this afternoon, grinding out a hard-fought 15-10 victory over Tailevu North College to claim their maiden national title in the 2025 Vodafone Deans competition.

Both teams, champions of their respective zones, delivered an absorbing contest at the HFC Bank Stadium that kept fans enthralled from start to finish.

While Nasinu’s victory carried extra significance as their first-ever national crown, Tailevu North’s resilience ensured the final lived up to its billing.

Nasinu drew first blood early on, but their lead was short-lived as Tailevu North responded swiftly with a try of their own.

With both sides locked at 5-all at halftime, the stage was set for a tense second stanza.

Skipper Rafaele Dagaga proved to be the difference-maker, crashing over for a crucial try that was successfully converted to push Nasinu ahead.

From there, the boys in blue tightened their defence and absorbed wave after wave of Tailevu pressure.

Tailevu North kept the contest alive with a late try after the hooter, but it wasn’t enough to deny Nasinu a famous win.

