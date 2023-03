[Source: Racing 92/Twitter]

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi scored his first try in just his second game for Racing 92 in the French Top14.

Habosi scored in the 66th minute as Racing fell short 35-39 to Toulouse this morning.

The 23-year-old debuted last week in their 45-11 loss to Lyon.

Ben Volavola and Kitione Kamikamica came off the bench for Racing 92.