Gymnasts impress in Lautoka

Gymnastics Federation of Fiji continues its preparations for the National Clubs Festival in Gold Coast, Australia, with a recent competition in Lautoka.

22 gymnasts from the Flight Club in Lautoka and Suva’s AeroGym Fiji were part of the competition.

The athletes performed across multiple levels, including 3, 4, 5, youth international, and senior international.

According to the national federation, the crowd was introduced to Lauren Pilla, Fiji’s new youth international athlete, who will represent the country at the Suzuki World Cup next year.

A highlight of the showcase was senior international athlete Robyn Eastgate’s captivating routine from the recent Suzuki World Cup.

Coach Deborah Greenbaum, the highest-level FIG Brevet Judge in Australia and Australian National Coach for Youth and Junior Aerobic Gymnastics, as well as Pearl Rozenberg, Australia’s Judging Coordinator and International Brevet Judge, were part of the event as well.

Their visit and feedback added incredible value to the athletes’ development.

