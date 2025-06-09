Grammar Lions roar to U16 victory

Suva Grammar School’s Under-16 side clinched their second grade title in style this afternoon, overpowering Gospel High School 40-8 in the 2025 Vodafone Deans final.

The Baby Cubs stamped their authority from the opening whistle, setting the tempo with disciplined play and a powerful display across the park.

Their dominance up front and sharp execution allowed them to build momentum and pile pressure on Gospel.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the fightback from Gospel, the Lions went into the break with a 14-8 lead.

Grammar returned even stronger in the second spell, tightening their defence and capitalising on every mistake from their opponents.

Their attacking flair and composure ensured Gospel had little room to recover, as the scoreboard continued to swing heavily in Grammar’s favour.

By the time the final hooter sounded, Suva Grammar had secured a commanding 40-8 victory- a performance that underlined their class and depth and cemented their place as champions of the Under-16 grade.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.