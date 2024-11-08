Yuri Yoshida grabs share of Lotte Championship lead

[Source: Reuters]

Japan’s Yuri Yoshida birdied her final two holes and emerged in a tie for the lead at the midpoint of the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Yoshida carded a 5-under-par 67 at Hoakalei Country Club, leaving her at 9-under 135 through two rounds.

Also at 9 under are first-round leader A Lim Kim of South Korea, who shot a 69 on Thursday; Russia’s Nataliya Guseva (67); and China’s Ruixin Liu (68).

Ryann O’Toole and Auston Kim each carded a 66 on Friday, leaving them at 8 under and 7 under, respectively.

Angel Yin (68), Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (64), Canada’s Savannah Grewal (70), Germany’s Polly Mack (71) and South Korea’s Youmin Hwang (69) are tied for seventh at 6 under.

Yoshida, 24, is an LPGA rookie who is searching for her first victory.

She made the cut at a major event for the first time when she tied for 51st at the U.S. Women’s Open in June.

On Thursday, she began on the back nine and had four birdies and one bogey through 10 holes.

Following six consecutive pars, she birdied the par-4 eighth hole and the par-3 ninth hole.

“I played well in very windy (conditions) today, so I focus on (catching) the green and green speed,” she said.

“No. 8, my putt was (on a) difficult line, but that was so perfect.”

Kim got her round off to a rocky start with two bogeys and two birdies over her first five holes, beginning on the back nine.

She later steadied herself with five birdies in a seven-hole span but closing by bogeying Nos. 8 and 9.

“Today I feel like … the wind (changed) every time, every single hole, so some holes I made a mistake and some holes I think it’s great,” Kim said.

“So that’s golf.”

Guseva highlighted her round with an eagle at the par-4 seventh hole.

Liu logged five birdies, including one on her final hole, No. 18, and just one bogey.

Hataoka’s 64 was the best round registered by any player in either of the first two rounds.

“It was so windy, but I worked on my control shot with my irons and it worked (well),” Hataoka said. .”.. I like this golf course.

“It’s a pretty open area so it’s so windy every time, but, yeah, I really like it.”

Defending champion Grace Kim of Australia shared 15th place at 4 under following a 68.