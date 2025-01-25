Woods-hosted PGA Tour event moved to San Diego due to LA wildfires

[Source: Reuters]

The PGA Tour event that Tiger Woods was scheduled to host in Southern California next month, until the Los Angeles wildfires forced its relocation, will be held in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course, the U.S.-based circuit said.

This year’s Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour Signature Event that has a $20 million purse and benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation, will be held Feb. 13-16 on the South Course at Torrey Pines and include a number of Los Angeles-related relief initiatives.

The tournament, which the PGA Tour said last week would be held at an alternate location due to wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles, is expected to return to its typical home of Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades in 2026.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are grateful to the City of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament,” said Woods.

“While Riviera remains the home of The Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.”

Woods, who is expected to compete in the limited-field event this year, is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open which he won in a thrilling 19-hole playoff while playing on what was essentially a broken leg.

Torrey Pines, which was also the venue for the 2021 U.S. Open won by Spaniard Jon Rahm, is hosting the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open this week and has been home to the circuit’s San Diego event since 1968.

“It was an honour for the City of San Diego to raise our collective hand when given the opportunity to help our neighbours in Los Angeles as they recover from the ongoing devastating wildfires,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

“We look forward to welcoming The Genesis Invitational in February and offer our full support to the PGA Tour.”