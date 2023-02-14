Lewis named U.S. captain for 2024 Solheim Cup in Virginia

[Source: Reuters]

Former world number one Stacy Lewis has been named U.S. captain for the 2024 Solheim Cup in Gainesville, Virginia, the LPGA said

Lewis is already serving as captain for the 2023 U.S. team that will face Europe at the Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

A 13-times winner on the LPGA Tour, Lewis is no stranger to the match-play competition versus Europe having logged four consecutive appearances as a player from 2011 and serving as assistant captain under Pat Hurst in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Lewis has an underwhelming 5-10-1 Solheim Cup record as a player but was a part of winning teams in 2015 in Germany and 2017 in Iowa. She was a captain’s pick in 2019 but withdrew with an injury and served as an unofficial assistant captain.

Lewis will be 38 years old when the 2022 competition begins, making her the youngest American captain in Solheim Cup history. Patty Sheehan was 45 when she served as U.S. captain in 2002.

Europe is the champions after edging the United States 15-13 at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021 to retain the Solheim Cup. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7.

The Solheim Cup Committee previously approved moving the event to even years starting in 2024 after the announcement that the Ryder Cup would move to an odd-year schedule after the 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.