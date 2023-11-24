Golfers eye Lautoka Open

In what promises to be a day of intense competition and skillful strokes, more than 100 golfers are gearing up for the highly anticipated 92nd Shop N Save Supermarket Lautoka Open Golf Championship.

Lautoka Golf Club Captain James Krishna says this one-day extravaganza on Saturday is set to showcase the finest golfing talents from around the country, all vying for the prestigious title.

Krishna says the Lautoka Open lies not only in its substantial prize purse but also in the challenging course conditions that test the mettle of even the most seasoned golfers.

“Course is in excellent condition, the green is up to date, and the fairway is in perfect condition for a great event on Saturday.”

He says the Lautoka Open has become a staple in the golfing calendar, known for its consistency in providing a platform for golfers.

Among the contenders, all eyes will be on the defending amateur champion, Anuresh Chandra, who is coming from NZ.

The total prize money at stake for the tournament stands at an impressive $7,000.

Golf legend and former world number 1 Vijay Singh before achieving international fame as a professional golfer clinched victory in 1981 and 1982 of the Lautoka Open.