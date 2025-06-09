FRU set to launches nationwide union audits to boost standards

FRU CEO Koli Sewabu [Photo: FILE]

Fiji Rugby Union will kick start next year with a series of visitations to all their unions across the country as they look to lift the standard of operations.

He adds that this year has been a bumpy one for FRU, and they want to start next year on a high note, and they will do this by helping their unions through visitations.

The FRU CEO explained that the strategy will involve three waves of consultation, training, and education, where teams will travel across all unions to assess and support key areas such as governance, coaching, training, education, accreditation, and compliance with terms of participation.

“And the strategy we have at the moment, is that we’ll do three waves of visitation, consultation and training and education. So in January, a team will go across all our unions. We’ll look at everything, from governance, coaching, training and education, accreditation and what is specifically stated in the terms of participation so we’ll check and audit all our unions.”

The goal is to audit each union, identify gaps, and provide targeted guidance to bring all member unions up to standard.

Addressing compliance issues, the FRU plans to standardize governance procedures, support coaching and player development and strictly monitor adherence to rules and terms of participation.

