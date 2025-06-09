FRU introduces Blue Card system at Deans quarters

Source: The Sport Information Resource Centre

The Fiji Rugby Union is officially introducing the Blue Card system to the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition as the quarter-finals kicks start this morning.

Together in partnership with New Zealand and Australia, this new initiative marks a significant shift in how head injuries and concussions are managed on the field, putting player welfare at the forefront of the game.

The Blue Card empowers referees to halt play and direct any player with suspected head trauma to leave the field for immediate medical assessment.

Unlike the traditional yellow or red cards, the Blue Card is not a disciplinary measure, but a vital player protection tool.

This player-first approach will be trialed throughout the Deans competition — from the quarterfinals through to the finals, with plans to expand into the Skipper Cup and other local tournaments in the near future.

The Blue Card has already proven effective in New Zealand and Australia, and now Fiji is taking bold steps to join the global effort in making rugby safer.

At its core, this initiative isn’t about giving referees more control — it’s about protecting the future of Fiji Rugby by safeguarding its players.

