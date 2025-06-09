FRU cleanup underway as Sewabu takes charge

Fiji Rugby Union CEO Koli Sewabu [Photo: FILE]

With his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Rugby Union now confirmed, Koli Sewabu says one of his first priorities is to restructure Rugby House so the organisation can work more efficiently and professionally.

Sewabu says the union needs stronger systems off the field as well as better performance on it. He explained that a previous strategic plan was never officially endorsed, and now a new 10-year strategic plan is being finalised for board approval.

Once the plan gets the green light, Sewabu says significant changes will be made across management, governance and operations to improve how the union runs.

“We will be having a lot of new changes in the coming weeks, with regards to the structures, the systems and the people. So there will be some new appointments that will come up as part of the new change.”

He also outlined plans for nationwide visitations and audits of member unions to help boost standards in areas such as governance, coaching, training, education, accreditation and compliance with participation rules.

