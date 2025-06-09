FRU begins search for key coaching roles

[Photo: FILE]

With the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team setting their sights on winning gold at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the Fiji Rugby Union has begun the search for a new assistant head coach to strengthen its coaching set-up.

The FRU has also opened applications for an assistant head coach position within the women’s national sevens program, as preparations intensify ahead of the next Olympic cycle.

Meanwhile, the union is looking to bolster its development pathway by recruiting a new head coach, as well as specialized forwards and backs coaches, for the Fiji Under-20 men’s team.

Article continues after advertisement

These appointments form part of the FRU’s long-term strategy to build depth, improve performance across all levels, and ensure Fiji remains competitive on the world stage in both sevens and fifteens rugby.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.