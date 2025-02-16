Fresh format for All-Star Game in San Francisco

[ Source : Reuters ]

Damian Lillard has an extremely busy weekend on both sides of San Francisco Bay, on and off the court.

The Oakland native is making his ninth All-Star Game appearance on Sunday in San Francisco, and the meaning runs deep for the Milwaukee Bucks’ veteran guard.

Lillard will aim to defend his 3-point shootout title Saturday while also spending time in his old stomping grounds, including Thursday’s visit to Oakland High School, which he attended.

“They knew I was good at basketball but none of this was expected,” Lillard said at the school. “So, when I kind of think back on it, I always remind myself of how important the journey is. Everybody will look at where I am now but when I think about the moments in the journey, that’s what gives me chills sometimes about how it all happened.

.”.. It’s always a great experience when I get to come back home.”

Lillard, who earned his first seven All-Star selections with the Portland Trail Blazers, will be part of the festivities that feature a new game format.