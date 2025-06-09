Four-day leadership program kicks-off in Suva

Around 40 participants from various sporting organizations and clubs across the country gathered in Suva today for a four-day leadership training program.

The event, aimed at building capacity in community sports leadership, is part of the Certified Leadership Course in Sport for All.

According to Fiji National Sports Commission Executive Chair Peter Mazey, upon completion of the course, participants will implement community-based projects in their respective areas to promote inclusive and sustainable sports development.

“So we are now working together with ONOC, the Oceania National Olympic Committee and their programs, and we’re working with TAFISA, which is the World Wide Sports for All organization of which Fiji is a member. So through them we have raised funding to host this sports for all leadership course.”

The training program was officially launched this morning, and will run over the next three days at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Officially launching the program was the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

