Yusuf expects huge fan turnout

[File Photo]

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are expecting a huge crowd turnout for the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice-Crea, Battle of the Giants semi-finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Yusuf says ticket sales have been strong, especially from fans in the Western Division.

With two Western teams in the semi-finals, he adds that most ticket sales are from that region.

Article continues after advertisement

“The sales have been very good, with a lot of people from the west have bought online tickets, so we’re expecting a huge crowd from the west coming in tomorrow, from both Nadi and Lautoka football fans. And at the same time, we have made a lot of presales in the south so we’ll expect all those fans to come.”

Yusuf also encourages football fans whose teams haven’t qualified for the semi-finals to come to the stadium and enjoy some high-quality live football action.

The first semi-final will see Extra Supermarket Rewa take on Flick Hygiene Lautoka at 2pm while Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi Nadi will face the hosts Flick Hygiene Suva Suva at 4.30pm.