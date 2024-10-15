Youngster shines for Nasinu

Maikah Dau

Fiji Under 16 captain, Maikah Dau delivered a remarkable performance to earn the Man of the Match award in Nasinu’s opening match of the 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship.

Nasinu drew two all against Bua and the young midfielder displayed maturity beyond his years, making a significant impact against players nearly twice his age.

Reflecting on his performance, the 15-year-old expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at such a high level.

“Firstly, I want to thank our almighty God for giving me the strength and the power for me to play in the bigger division, even though I’m quite young to be in the bigger division. I really thank Him for protecting me in my journey.”

Earning the Man of the Match award was a proud moment for Dau, the son of former Fiji rep, Lorima Dau.

When asked about how he stays composed while facing older, more experienced players, the youngster revealed his calm mind-set.

The 2024 IDC is currently underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the live commentaries of selected games on Mirchi FM.