Young Kulas work on defensive structure

Consistency is something the Digicel Fiji Young Kulas will work on as they build up to the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

After encountering a tough challenge in their first friendly match against Costa Rica yesterday, coach Angeline Chua says they also need to fine tune some of their defensive structures.

Chua adds they need to fix a few other things as well before playing Morocco in their second friendly match.

“I think for us, consistency is really important so you know setting up the defensive structures has to be consistent and then we have more rooms to work on other areas such as attacking”.



Yesterday the Young Kulas lost 2-nil to the higher-ranked Costa Rican team.

Despite the defeat, the match provided valuable experience as Fiji prepares for the global tournament which starts this week.



Fiji will play Brazil in their first World Cup match on Sunday at 11am before meeting Canada at 1pm next Wednesday.

Their last match will be against France at 10am next Saturday.

You can watch the U20 World Cup live on FBC Sports.



