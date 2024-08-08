Young Kulas to play gruelling matches before World Cup

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that the Fiji Young Kulas will be playing Morrocco and Costa Rika’s national side as they head to the United Sates of America to continue their preparation for the for FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The side has just returned from a week-long camp in Australia, and will be departing the country once more this weekend.

He adds the side will be undergoing few more camps once in the states where they will play a few more matches before facing Morroco and Costa Rika’s national side.

The side will be conducting camps in the USA to Costa Rika over the next three weeks, before heading over to Columbia for the World Cup.

“They’ll play about three matches, and more importantly they’ll play Morrocco and Costa Rika in Costa Rika before the 27th, before they cross over to Columbia.”

He says these matches will help better prepare the side for the world cup at the end of the month.