Young Kulas shift focus to Tahiti

Digicel Fiji Mini Kulas captain Sisilia Kuladina says she is proud of the team’s performance.

The side won their second match of the OFC Girls U15 Youth Development Tournament, beating Tonga 3-nil at Churchill Park yesterday.

Kuladina says it was a tough outing against Tonga yesterday and they will need to lift their performance against Tahiti in their last pool match.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Tahiti will be coming out strong and they will need to relook their game plan.

Kuladina says the past two days has also been about exposure for players who haven’t played in tournaments like this.

The side will play their last pool match on Saturday in Ba.