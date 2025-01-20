Women’s league to feature Six teams instead of Seven

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji FA Women’s Super League will return this season with a new format, reducing the competition to six top teams instead of the previous seven.

The revised structure aims to increase the intensity of every match, pushing teams to deliver their best performance throughout the season.

To finalize the six teams for the 2025 league, a round-robin playoff will take place next month, featuring the three lowest-ranked teams from last season: Suva Women, Tailevu Naitasiri Women, and Nadroga Women.

The outcome of the playoff will determine which teams secure their spot in the revamped competition.