Win in opener very important says Sherman

Fiji football men’s team captain, Roy Krishna [right] with the Solomon Islands counterpart

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman says securing a win in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers is vital.

He says a win will boost start in chasing World Cup qualification, building momentum for the remaining matches.

The national coach adds his side needs to be at their best against the Solomon Islands.

Sherman says every match is important.

“It’s a crucial factor, we only play three games in the process to the semi-finals, we don’t play home and away. So ultimately a win makes a phenomenal difference.”



Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman

Sherman is also calling on fans to come out in numbers and cheer on the side.

The Fiji Bula Boys will be facing the Solomon Islands tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.