Whites turn to Kumar for IDC

Ravinesh Kumar

Former Fiji Football Association technical director, Ravinesh Kumar is the interim coach for Suva.

Kumar will is work with the team for the Courts Inter District Championship to be played in the capital next month.

He is renowned for having coached Fiji Under-20 when the nation qualified for its first ever World Cup in any grade.

At district level, he has also mentored the likes of Lautoka and Ba and also played for his home team, Ba and also Nasinu in his playing days.

Suva FA has advertised for the position of head coach after Babs Khan left the position earlier through mutual agreement.

Meanwhile, the IDC starts on October 10 at the HFC Bank Stadium.