West Ham striker Antonio 'stable' after car crash

[Source: Reuters]

West Ham say striker Michail Antonio is in a stable condition and “conscious and communicating” after a car crash.

In a statement on Saturday evening, West Ham said Antonio is “currently under close supervision at a central London hospital”.

The Premier League club added: “At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

“The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the scene of the accident in Epping on Saturday afternoon and released a man trapped in his car.

“Crews were called at 1.02pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car,” it said.

“Firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45pm. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

Essex Police said officers were investigating a serious crash involving a Ferrari and asking for witnesses and dashcam footage.

In an earlier statement, West Ham said their “thoughts and prayers” were “with Michail, his family and friends”.

Jamaica international Antonio, 34, joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015 and has since scored 68 goals in 268 league appearances for the club.

West Ham face Wolves in their next match in the Premier League on Monday (20:00 GMT).