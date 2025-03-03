Welbeck extra-time winner sends Brighton into FA Cup quarters

[Source: Reuters - Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their second goal]

Danny Welbeck scored deep into extra time to send Brighton & Hove Albion into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday after both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Brighton’s Yankubah Minteh scored in the first half and Welbeck struck the winner in the 114th minute with an exquisite finish from a tight angle.

Isak opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he planted his penalty, awarded after Minteh fouled Tino Livramento, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into the far corner of the net.

Minteh atoned for his mistake when he sprinted on to a threaded pass from Joao Pedro to equalise in the 44th minute.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey were sent off in the closing stages of normal time.

