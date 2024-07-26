Week-long course for referees

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has kicked off a dynamic week-long Member Associations Referees Instructors Course at their esteemed Fiji FA Academy.

The course, led by FIFA Instructor Tevita Vea of Tonga, included 18 eager participants hailing from various corners of the nation.

The course started on Tuesday and will conclude on this weekend.

Key topics on the agenda includes the analysis of penalty area incidents, tactical fouls, game management, and offside calls.

Furthermore, participants also underwent presentations on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

The FIFA Instructor also lauded the enthusiastic participation of young referees keen on assuming instructional roles during the course.

Meanwhile, day one of the Battle of the Giants tournaments will start at 1pm.

Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC will be taking on RPA Group/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga in the opening match at 1pm while Flick Hygiene Lautoka faces Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi at 3pm.

And at 5pm, Flick Hygiene Suva will be going up against Extra Supermarket Rewa while Extra Supermarket Labasa takes on Flowserve Engineering Navua to round off day one.