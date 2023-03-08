We need to be sharper and faster: Rodu

Marika Rodu

The Digicel Fiji Football Interim coach, Marika Rodu believes a lot of preparations need to be done ahead of the Tri-nation Friendly Tournament later this month.

He says getting things sharper and faster is something the team will need to work on.

Rodu says the new players are familiarizing themselves with the national set-up as well as training.

The Marika Rodu-coached side will face Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and Digicel Junior Boys in the tournament.