We have to brace for everything: Singh

[ Source : https://www.oceaniafootball.com]

Rewa FC is aware their OFC Men’s Champions League semifinal opponent today, AS Pirae, is a good side.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says they are bracing for whatever the host will bring.

He adds AS Pirae is really good which means Rewa will to be alert.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to brace for everything. Everything that AS Pirae does looks so well. They look like a well-structured side, offensively, and defensively. I think they have the ability to play a lot of diagonals.”

Singh emphasizes their opponent is excellent with their set-pieces and defence.

He also says they are aware of the threat and are working smartly on how to neutralize them when they meet.

Rewa will face the Tahitians at 4 and in the first semifinal at 12pm, defending champions, Auckland City, will take on AS Magenta.