We are not an easy team to beat: Navua FC

The Navua football side showed they are capable of upstaging any team in the Digicel Fiji Premier League on their best day.

This is the view of stand-in coach William Danford after their impressive 5-2 victory over Flick Suva yesterday.

The result lifted the morale of the Navua players after their close 1-0 loss to Extra Rewa a week earlier.

Danford, who was guiding the team in the absence of coach Saiyad Ali who is away overseas, says the players showed an attacking master-class that has been missing from their previous six games this season.

“The loss against Rewa really hurt us because we know we had more chances at goals but we did not finish it and I challenged the boys to do that. We need to take shots and score goals and they just stepped up with a lot of good goals. We know we are not an easy team.”

Navua moves up to third on the DFPL points standings behind Rewa and Labasa.

Meanwhile in round seven games this weekend, Navua will host Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva faces Nadroga, Nasinu takes on Labasa and Lautoka meets Rewa while Ba takes on Nadi.