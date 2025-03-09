Watkins returns to haunt Brentford and boost Villa's European push

[ Source: Reuters ]

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins returned to haunt his old club Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, scoring the only goal of the game to boost his side’s push to qualify for Europe next season.

Watkins, booed by the Bees fans throughout after celebrating a late winner in this fixture last season, broke the deadlock in the 49th minute with a deflected effort that went straight through goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

The England striker thought he had helped to double the lead almost immediately afterwards when he teed up Morgan Rogers but the goal was disallowed as Watkins was marginally offside.

Villa withstood late pressure to secure the win, which puts them seventh on 45 points from 29 games – two points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, though having played a game more. Brentford are 12th on 38 points from 28 games.

