Midfielder Iosefo Verevou scored a double for Extra Rewa as they beat Nadroga 6-1 in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Verevou netted his double in the first half.

Tevita Waranivalu came on in the second spell and also managed to score twice.

Other goal scorers for Rewa were Patrick Joseph and Setareki Hughes.

Rusiate Matererega struck for Nadroga.

In another match, Ba defeated Lautoka 3-1.