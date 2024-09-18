Urrea and Samoa create history

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

As Samoa celebrates a historic moment in its footballing history, coach Juan Chang Urrea says it’s a dream come true for the entire island nation.

Samoa beat New Caledonia 2-0 in the semi-final of the OFC Unbder-16 Women’s Championship in Suva today.

In the process the side has now become the first ever Samoa team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

Samoa will play in the U17 World Cup in Morrocco next year.



An emotional Urrea spoke of the history and dedication of the families and all of Samoa and the diaspora all around the globe.

Amidst it all, acting Samoa Football Federation Chief Executive, Ravinesh Kumar, has congratulated Urrea and his team.

Kumar was the coach of the Fiji Under-20 side, which qualified for the World Cup in 2015.

He joined Samoa late last year as the Technical Director and says it’s a great occasion for the sport in the country.

Meanwhile, Samoa plays New Zealand in the final on Saturday at 3pm. New thumped Tonga 8-0 in the semi-final.