U-16 women's OFC squad named, three U-19 to boost squad

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]
Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has named three players from the Under-19 squad to be part of the 23-member team for the OFC U16 Women’s Championship which will be held in Tahiti next month.
Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro of Labasa, Rosalain Sarahphina of Naitasiri and Kasinita Taufa Tabua who is also from Naitasiri are the three from the U-19 team selected.
She adds a lot of work had to be done with the 29-member extended squad for a week before the final selection of the squad which was not easy.
She says some of them are on the list because they have the quality and deserve to be part of the team because due to the commitment & passion shown to play for the country.
As per competition rules, six players from the extended squad had to be dropped. The team will now focus on their plan and program during their camp in Suva this week, before moving to Ba for a week of preparation. They will then travel to Tahiti on September 8 for the tournament.
Squad name:
Shania Singh Nasinu
Akeneta Wakeham Lami
Kasinita Taufa Tabua Naitasiri
Sonia Singh Nasinu
Seruwaia Laulaba Naitasiri
Emily Esposito Nasinu
Rosalain Sarahphina Naitasiri
Elesi Tabunase Ba
Sisilia Tinai Ba
Luse Ratulele Tavua
Sereima Nauci Ba
Torika Drusiniwai Ba
Loata Rokodrakia Ba
Ulamila Rasovasova Ba
Caroline Qalivere Lautoka
Grace Lakauutu Labasa
Makareta Adasha Dreketi
Litiana Verenuya Dreketi
Honey Magdalene Koula Welagi, Taveuni
Flora Dilolou Vatuwiri, Taveuni
Miriam Sorovakatini Rokovasa Navaca, Taveuni
Adi Volitikoro Labasa
Annie May Savusavu