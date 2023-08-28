U-16 women's OFC squad named, three U-19 to boost squad

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has named three players from the Under-19 squad to be part of the 23-member team for the OFC U16 Women’s Championship which will be held in Tahiti next month.

Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro of Labasa, Rosalain Sarahphina of Naitasiri and Kasinita Taufa Tabua who is also from Naitasiri are the three from the U-19 team selected.

She adds a lot of work had to be done with the 29-member extended squad for a week before the final selection of the squad which was not easy.

She says some of them are on the list because they have the quality and deserve to be part of the team because due to the commitment & passion shown to play for the country.

As per competition rules, six players from the extended squad had to be dropped. The team will now focus on their plan and program during their camp in Suva this week, before moving to Ba for a week of preparation. They will then travel to Tahiti on September 8 for the tournament.

Squad name:

Shania Singh Nasinu

Akeneta Wakeham Lami

Kasinita Taufa Tabua Naitasiri

Sonia Singh Nasinu

Seruwaia Laulaba Naitasiri

Emily Esposito Nasinu

Rosalain Sarahphina Naitasiri

Elesi Tabunase Ba

Sisilia Tinai Ba

Luse Ratulele Tavua

Sereima Nauci Ba

Torika Drusiniwai Ba

Loata Rokodrakia Ba

Ulamila Rasovasova Ba

Caroline Qalivere Lautoka

Grace Lakauutu Labasa

Makareta Adasha Dreketi

Litiana Verenuya Dreketi

Honey Magdalene Koula Welagi, Taveuni

Flora Dilolou Vatuwiri, Taveuni

Miriam Sorovakatini Rokovasa Navaca, Taveuni

Adi Volitikoro Labasa

Annie May Savusavu