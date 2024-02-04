Tuebri to lead Kulas

Unaisi Tuberi

Fiji’s Digicel Kulas side to the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Samoa will be led by Unaisi Tuberi.

She was named as captain a special event in Ba last night organized by the Fiji Football Association.

The Labasa defender will be assisted by Ba striker Cema Nasau.

Our side will leave for Samoa tomorrow before the tournament starts on Wednesday.

Eight teams will compete across two groups, with the winning side representing the Oceania region at the Olympic Games in Paris, France this year.

Fiji is in group A with Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and American Samoa while group B includes 2020 Olympic Games representative New Zealand, Tonga, hosts Samoa and Vanuatu.

The Kulas face American Samoa in their first match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the local football action continues today at Churchill Park with Tigers Lautoka hosting Rooster Ba at 3pm in leg two of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.