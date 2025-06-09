Tottenham defeats West Ham, Newcastle edge Wolves

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 win over West Ham United this morning to leave the home side languishing in the Premier League bottom three, with the Hammers suffering another blow as midfielder Tomas Soucek was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Newcastle United’s new signing Nick Woltemade enjoyed a dream debut thanks to his towering first-half header that had St James’ Park roaring in their 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The towering German, signed to replace Alexander Isak , struck in the 29th minute when Jacob Murphy whipped in a cross from the right. Woltemade shrugged off Emmanuel Agbadou and powered his header into the far corner from six yards out.

Article continues after advertisement

In other English Premier League matches this morning, Bournemouth overcame Brighton 2-1, Crystal Palace and Sunderland match ended in a nil-all draw while Everton held Aston Villa nil-all.

In the match last night, Arsenal defeated Nottm Forest 3-0.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.