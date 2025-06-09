Title-chasing Man City beat Palace 3-0, Villa edge West Ham in five-goal thriller

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City maintained their squeeze on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Monday, a result that keeps Pep Guardiola’s side lurking two points behind the leaders and ready to pounce.

Aston Villa came from behind to win 3-2 at West Ham United to remain in the thick of the title race, while Nottingham Forest trounced error-prone visitors Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 for their fourth win in six league games.

Sunderland earned derby bragging rights with a 1-0 home victory over Newcastle United as the North-East rivals met in the league for the first time in nearly a decade, while Leeds United climbed three points above the danger zone after a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Manchester United host Bournemouth on Monday.

At Selhurst Park, Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden added another as second-placed City, who have 34 points, stayed in touch with Arsenal, who needed two own goals in a nervy 2-1 win over rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Haaland met Matheus Nunes’ cross with a thundering header after 41 minutes and Foden doubled the lead when he fired past Henderson from the edge of the box in the 69th.

Haaland sealed the victory from the penalty spot late on after goalkeeper Dean Henderson fouled Savinho.

“Erling is a forward to score the goals but in the second half he keeps the ball,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “He was able to contain situations.

He helped us be together. In the second half he was outstanding.”

Palace are fifth on 26 points.

