Timely boost for Suva FC ahead of IDC

Suva Football Association President Ritesh Pratap [left] receives the financial assistance from Newline Chemical and Chandra Enterprises

The Suva Football Association has received financial assistance from Newline Chemical and Chandra Enterprises today.

President Ritesh Pratap states that this sponsorship will greatly benefit the team’s preparation for the Courts Inter-District Championship.

Pratap highlights that over the past two years, they have received support from various businesses to enhance their performance in tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think I have been saying this year; last year we have been having sponsors from outside; the other six years we have been sponsoring Suva Football all along. I think this is a good thing for us to get a sponsor.”

He further explains that the funds will be used to fulfil the players’ needs as they head into the final tournament of the year.

The IDC pool draws is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Courts Samabula.