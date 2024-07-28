Three players test positive in BOG

Fiji FA Chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says that 48 players were tested.

Three players have failed the drug test during the Battle of the Giants pool games in Suva.

Fiji FA Chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says that 48 players have been so far been tested.

Yusuf further adds that out of these three players, two were tested positive on day one of the tournament while the third on day two.

The Fiji FA CEO says that action were taken immediately following the results.

“So they have already been suspended. We will check our 6 if they are first, second or third offenders and then they will be charged or will appear before the disciplinary committee”.

Yusuf clarified that first offenders will face a three-month suspension and a $300 fine, payable by both the player and their district.

Second offenders will be suspended for three years and fined $500 each, again with their district.

The disciplinary committee will have the final say on whether the penalties should be increased or decreased.

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream semis and final will be held this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.