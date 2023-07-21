Tavua out to prove critics wrong

Tavua football has set its sight on one goal and that is to get itself out of the bottom of the Digicel Fiji Premier League standing ladder.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Shalen Lal says they are taking each game at a time.

The head coach adds every week they’re working on bettering their performance.

“I think we are having mixed results so far, the team is doing well, the new boys that came in during the transfer window is doing well and I would say we are yet to win, but the players are preparing well. The good thing about the team is that we are getting support from the fans and probably that lost glory that Tavua had. You know people are coming with so much love and affection towards the team is shown but I think the team is doing well in terms of training.”

Lal says apart from this, the association is currently facing some financial challenges but they will give their best to maintain their place in the premier division.

Tavua will host Lautoka at Garvey Park on Sunday, 3pm.