Tavua aims for stability after opening match hiccup

The Tavua Football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tavua FC is focused on maintain their place in the Extra Premier Division this season, following a challenging 3-0 loss to Nadi in their opening National league match.

Tavua Vice President Hirendra Kumar attributed the opening defeat, in part, to administrative issues that prevented four players from being registered in time for the game.

“Last week against Nadi, we had some administration problems where four of our players were not registered in time. So they had missed their game. But this week, we are playing against Labasa, and we have managed to register them. Hopefully, they go and play and perform up to the standard.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar also acknowledged the club’s financial constraints and said the team needs for sponsor support.

He urged local supporters to rally behind the team, particularly during home matches.

Tavua will face Labasa at Subrail Park tomorrow at 1:30 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.