Tamanisau claims golden glove

Labasa FC’s veteran goalkeeper, Simione Tamanisau, was deservedly awarded the BiC Fiji FACT Golden Glove after the Babasiga Lions lifted the FACT title.

The 43-year-old was exceptional throughout the tournament, guiding the Northerners with his leadership and vast experience.

Tamanisau commended Rewa’s performance, which gave the Lions a strong challenge for the title.

“The credit must go to the boys, from the first whistle to the final whistle. Even though we were a man down, I must thank them for taking a leap, and the win is just sweet.”

A crucial moment came when Tamanisau saved Epeli Valevou’s penalty kick, which proved vital against the Delta Tigers.

In the penalty shootout, Rewa’s Bruce Hughes, Gabriele Matanisiga, and Epeli Valevou missed their kicks.

For Labasa, Melvin Mani also missed a penalty.

The goals in the shootout came from Rewa’s Setareki Hughes and Labasa’s Sitiveni Rakavi, Anish Khem, and Lekima Gonerau.

Additionally, Labasa’s Rusiate Doidoi was honored with the Golden Ball award for his impactful presence on the field, which consistently provided Labasa with an attacking advantage.

