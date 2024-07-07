Tailevu Naitasiri holds Ba

Action from the Ba vs Tailevu Naitasiri match [Source: Fiji Football Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League match between Tailevu Naitasiri and Rooster Chicken Ba ended in a 1-all draw at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

It was a dream start for Ba after they struck early in the game.

Peceli Sukabula netted the Men In Black’s goal just after four minutes into the game.

Article continues after advertisement



Action from the Ba vs Tailevu Naitasiri match [Source: Fiji Football Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri managed to get the equalizer through Nischal Lal in the 46th minute.

Ba remains third in the DFPL table with 18 points and Tailevu Naitasiri have eight points at the bottom of the ladder.