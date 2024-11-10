T/Northland women to debut in IDC futsal 2024

Tailevu Northland’s women’s futsal team

Tailevu Northland’s women’s futsal team has secured a spot in the IDC Women’s Futsal Tournament, topping Suva Women’s Futsal in the Southern National Futsal League points table.

Joining them in the competition are returning teams Nasinu, Rewa, and Tailevu Naitasiri, all of which participated in last year’s inaugural IDC Women’s Futsal.

Tailevu Northland will field a promising young squad still gaining experience, while defending champions Nasinu boast a mix of talent, including U16 National Rep Shania Singh, U19 National Goalkeeper Emily Esposito, and senior National Women’s Rep Filomena Racea.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Naitasiri is set to feature U19 National Rep Seruwaia Laulaba, although U19 forward Taufa Tabua remains uncertain due to an injury.

Rewa enters the tournament as the most seasoned team, with players like U19 National Women’s Captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva, recently transferred National Women’s Defender Angeline Rekha, veterans Litiana Sigavinaka, Lora Bukalidi with sisters Naomi and Sekola Waqanidrola.

The IDC Women’s Futsal action kicks off next Wednesday and will conclude on Saturday.