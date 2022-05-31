Suva title defence on track

The Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistic Suva knew going into the Digicel Fiji FACT competition that every team would be out to beat them.

The defending champions will face another formidable squad, Baker Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Suva Coach Babs Khan believes that their team culture distinguishes them from the rest of the teams.

“Keep possession and organize touches as we could. We still managed to keep our unbeaten record and we managed to do that. It shows the good culture in the team, the players are binded together and listening.”

4R Electrical Labasa will play RC Manubhai Ba in the first semi-final at 2:30pm on Saturday while Suva will face Lautoka at 5pm.