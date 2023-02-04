Suva through to Extra futsal semi-final

Suva thumped Savusavu 9-0 at the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Shahil Dave scored the first goal five minutes into the match.

Players Krishneel Singh, Akitesh Kumar and Vineet Nadan scored two goals each while Deepal Singh and Sunny Deol also netted for the reigning champs.

The young Savusavu Futsal side fell short in their first tournament.

Day three of the competition continues at the Vodafone Arena in Suva with Tavua facing Labasa.

