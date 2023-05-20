Suva makes OFC Champions League semifinals

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Suva football side has turned a new page in its history after booking their OFC Champions League semifinal spot for the first time.

Suva defeated Solomon Warriors 2-0 in their last pool game in Luganville.

Going into the match Suva FC needed only a draw to advance to the semi-final having a superior goal difference, but any thoughts of sitting back and taking a defensive approach were quickly dispelled when they scored two goals.

Vanuatu national, Azariah Soromon opened the scoring for the Whites in the 16th minute with Suva leading1-0 at halftime.

Our capital city side returned to the second half with a lot of energy and it was in the 70th minute that saw Captain Samuela Drudru fired home a powerful shot that found the back of the net.

Suva’s Alex Saniel who had an excellent game was also named Player of the Match.

Head Coach Babs Khan says he’s proud of the team.

‘It’s a great achievement, congratulation to the boys we stuck to our game plan and they followed it, it was scrappy against Auckland City we fell off to sleep but today we exposed the areas we wanted to expose and we got our goals’.

The Suva side will play in the semi-final next Wednesday and their opponent will be confirmed tomorrow after the last round of group B games.

Auckland City joins Suva as the top two teams from group A.