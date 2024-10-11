Suva crushes Savusavu in play-off opener

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Suva dominated their opening match of the Extra Supermarket National Futsal League final play-off defeating Savusavu 6-0 at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

Suva displayed their strength from the start controlling the pace of the game and breaking through Savusavu’s defense with ease.

The commanding performance sets a strong tone for Suva as they aim for the championship in the coming matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Savusavu will meet Nadi tomorrow while Suva is to meet Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.