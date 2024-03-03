Suva comes from behind to hold Labasa

Flick Suva FC bounced back in the second half to hold Extra Labasa FC 1-all in round 3 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Young Neerav Goundar tapped the ball into the net for the equaliser after a rebound from northerners goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau.

The Babasiga Lions opened the account in the first half through Luke Savu after his shot beat the Whites goalkeeper Hasmukh Patel.

Both sides tried to find the winner but solid defence kept the scoreline at 1-all as the teams had to settle for one point after the final whistle.