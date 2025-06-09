Survival on the line for Tavua FC

As Tavua prepares to take on Navua in Round 16 of the Extra Supermarket Premier League this afternoon, the match carries far more weight than just the three points on offer.

For the struggling Goldminers, it’s a vital opportunity to revive their season and keep their hopes of remaining in Fiji’s top-tier football league alive.

Tavua remains firmly at the bottom of the table with just three points and is still searching for its first win of the campaign.

The team has endured a tough season, marked by missed opportunities and narrow setbacks.

Their most recent outing nearly brought a breakthrough when they led Nadroga FC, only to concede late and settle for a 1-1 draw.

While the result offered a glimmer of promise, it also underscored the urgency for Tavua to start converting performances into victories.

They will host Navua at 3 p.m. today at Garvey Park, in what promises to be a defining fixture in their fight for survival.

