Spain v France not a Ballon d'Or decider, says Yamal

Spain’s Barcelona striker Lamine Yamal has said the Ballon d’Or award won’t be decided by performances on Thursday when he and France’s Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele take part in the Nations League Final Four.

Spain and France meet in Stuttgart for a place in the final, with the winners facing either Germany or Portugal who play in the other semi-final.

Yamal and Dembele have been crucial for club and country this season and the prestigious golden ball trophy could end up with one of them in September during the ceremony in Paris.

But the Barca striker challenged a journalist who asked whether Thursday’s clash would be decisive for the voting.

“If you had to give the Ballon d’Or, who would you give it to – the best player of the year or the one who wins on Thursday?” Yamal told Spanish broadcaster Cadena COPE.

“I’m confident we’ll win on Thursday, but whether we win or not, I’d vote for the player of the year because if something happens to me or Dembele on Thursday, who do you vote for? One who plays on Sunday?

“I would give it to the best player of the year, and I’d keep it for myself.”

The competition is tough between the duo, with Dembele winning a Ligue 1, French Cup and Champions League treble, while the 17-year-old Yamal won LaLiga, the Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

Dembele has scored 35 goals in all competitions for club and country this season, while Yamal has netted 19.

The nominees for the 2025 edition of the Ballon d’Or award, which covers August 1-July 31, will be announced at the start of August, with the ceremony taking place on September 22.

