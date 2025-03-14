Southern Secondary school futsal begins tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Extra Fiji Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship 2025 kicks off tomorrow at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa with a series of Round 1 fixtures.

The day begins at 9:00 am with Vunimono High facing Gospel High in the U18 Girls division, followed by Nakasi High against Dudley High at 9:30 am, also in the U18 Girls category.

At 10:00 am, Vunimono High returns to play ISS in the U16 Girls division.

Article continues after advertisement

The morning continues with U16 Boys matches, starting with ISS-A versus Gospel High at 10:30 am, ISS-B against Dudley High at 11:00 am, and Yat Sen Sec taking on Vunimono High at 11:30 am.

After a break, the competition resumes at 1:00 pm with Nakasi High playing Suva Sangam in the U18 Boys division.

At 1:30 pm, Suva Muslim faces Nakasi High in the U16 Boys category, and the day concludes with Suva Muslim against Dudley High in the U18 Boys division at 2:00 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.